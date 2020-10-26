Culture study center named after Chinese scholar inaugurated in India

NEW DELHI, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Xu Fancheng Culture Study Center was jointly inaugurated by Pondicherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Monday in southern India to commemorate the 111th birth anniversary of the Chinese scholar.

In an online opening ceremony held in Pondicherry, the chief minister said Xu (1909-2000) is a great scholar who has contributed to the improvement of cultural relations between India and China.

Ambassador Sun expressed the hope that the opening of the center will be helpful in pursuing the systematic study of Xu and enhancing cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The center was named after Xu who is regarded as a cultural bridge between India and China. It aims to provide support for learners with interests to learn about Chinese culture, with a special focus on China-Indian cultural studies and relations, according to Das Bikash Kali, secretary general of Pondicherry India-China Friendship Association.

Xu, who has worked and lived in India for over 30 years, systematically translated Indian classics such as 50 Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita from Sanskrit into Chinese.

He also wrote books such as Confucianism and the Corpus of Seng Zhao in English to introduce China's ancient classics to India and the world.

Xu was the first Chinese scholar who introduced famous Indian philosopher Sri Aurobindo to China by translating his books The Life Divine and Integral Yoga.