China intensifies crackdown on illegal fishing along Yangtze River

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has launched a 100-day crackdown on illegal fishing activities along the Yangtze River, with a national campaign targeting such practices well underway, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) announced on Monday.

Authorities have called for efforts to detect organized fishing crimes including illegal group fishing, transportation and distribution, according to a circular jointly issued by the MPS and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

They will also crack down on unregistered boats and the trade of illicit fishing tackle, according to the circular.

Authorities will clamp down on underground points of sale and illegal fishing tool workshops. The trade of illegal fishing gains will also be targeted to clean up the market.

A three-year campaign was launched by the two ministries in June to combat illegal fishing along the country's longest river.

Chinese police have cracked 3,978 criminal cases related to illegal fishing since the campaign began. It has led to the seizures of 1,674 fishing boats, over 28,000 pieces of fishing equipment and 100,600 kg of fish.