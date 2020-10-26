UK military assistance requested over oil tanker incident

LONDON, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- British military assistance has been requested over an "ongoing incident" aboard an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight in southern England, local media reported Sunday.

The Liberian-registered crude oil tanker named Nave Andromeda is known to have stowaways on board and was due to dock in Southampton earlier.

Richard Meade, editor of shipping news journal Lloyd's List, told the BBC that seven stowaways were thought to be on board and it was believed they had become violent towards the crew.

"This wasn't a hijacking attempt. This was the fact that they (the crew) discovered stowaways on board and the stowaways didn't want to be locked in a cabin," Meade was quoted as saying.

Hampshire police had requested military assistance but it was not clear what support had been requested and whether it will be activated or requested for backup, according to the BBC.

A Coastguard helicopter was spotted circling the 228-meter tanker on Sunday afternoon and a restriction zone has been set up around the vessel.

A spokeswoman for the British Home Office said it was aware of the incident.

The Isle of Wight, a county and the largest and second-most populous island in England, is located in the English Channel. The island has resorts that have been holiday destinations since Victorian times.