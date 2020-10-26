E-sports: SN beat TES to enter finals of S10

SHANGHAI, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese E-sports team SN beat TES 3-1 in the semifinals of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship (S10) here on Sunday.

The battle was an LPL derby between the first and third seeds. In the spring and summer seasons of LPL this year, SN had only beaten TES once in four games.

"The two teams are close to each other at competition level, so neither of the teams could crush the other. We lost more games facing TES before because we did not prepare fully, but today, we were well prepared," said SN team member Bin.

Elsewhere, DWG, the first seed of LCK, defeated LEC top seed G2 3-1 in the semifinals on Saturday.

The finals of S10 will be held in the newly-constructed Pudong Football Stadium in Shanghai on October 31, with free admission for 6,312 spectators.