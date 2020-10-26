Kazakh food producers set sights on CIIE

NUR-SULTAN, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Kazakhstan's food companies have shown great interest in the China International Import Expo (CIIE), where contracts worth millions of U.S. dollars were reached during the event's previous two editions.

A total of 35 Kazakh food companies will take part in the third CIIE, the largest-ever representation over the past three years, Ayan Yerenov, chairman of the Board of the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan, told Xinhua.

Despite increased epidemic prevention and control measures to be taken during the import expo, including a ban on food tasting at the pavilion, Kazakh entrepreneurs have shown great interest in the event, said Yerenov.

Kazakh companies will bring high-quality food products to the upcoming CIIE, including chocolate, biscuits, cookies, beef steaks, lamb, pasta, vodka, honey, flour and wheat products, mare and camel milk powder, Yerenov said.

"The Chinese market has always been a key focus for Kazakh food producers. The geographical proximity and the similarity of taste preferences have facilitated export of Kazakh products to China," said Yerenov, adding that China has become the largest food retail market in the world.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Kazakh firms will partake in this year's CIIE remotely, Yerenov said, adding that each company will send a local specialist to present their product samples, brochures and catalogues at the booth.

Buyers at CIIE can also contact food producers online, Yerenov added.

In 2019, a total of 30 Kazakh companies took part in the second CIIE, said Yerenov, adding that contracts worth 281 million U.S. dollars were signed at the first and second CIIE.

The third CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.