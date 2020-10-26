Bulgarian PM tests positive for COVID-19

SOFIA, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on his Facebook page on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently being treated at home.

"After two PCR tests today, I am positive with COVID-19," Boyko Borissov wrote on his Facebook, adding "at the discretion of the doctors, I remain on home treatment."

On Friday, Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works of Bulgaria Nikolay Nankov confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus. His close contacts include Borissov and Minister of Finance Kiril Ananiev, and Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Desislava Taneva.

According to the Sofia Regional Health Inspection Agency (RHI), Borissov was tested twice on Friday and Saturday, both the results were negative. Therefore, the RHI lifted his quarantine on Saturday.

But the prime minister said on his Facebook account that he had postponed since Friday all meetings and public events for the coming days despite the lift.

A total of 37,562 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Balkan country so far, including 1,084 fatalities.