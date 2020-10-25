Chinese mainland reports 15 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 15 new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,228, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Of the new imported cases, five were reported in Shanghai, three each in Liaoning and Guangdong, two in Shanxi and one each in Tianjin and Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,974 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 254 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.