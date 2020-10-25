BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's raw coal output declined 0.1 percent year-on-year to 2.79 billion tonnes in the first nine months of 2020, official data showed.

The country produced 330 million tonnes of raw coal last month, down 0.9 percent from the same period in 2019, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

The country imported 18.68 million tonnes of coal in September, down 38.3 percent year-on-year. In the first nine months, coal imports dropped 4.4 percent year-on-year to 240 million tonnes.