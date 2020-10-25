Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's coal output edges down from Jan.-Sept.

(Xinhua)    15:29, October 25, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's raw coal output declined 0.1 percent year-on-year to 2.79 billion tonnes in the first nine months of 2020, official data showed.

The country produced 330 million tonnes of raw coal last month, down 0.9 percent from the same period in 2019, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

The country imported 18.68 million tonnes of coal in September, down 38.3 percent year-on-year. In the first nine months, coal imports dropped 4.4 percent year-on-year to 240 million tonnes. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York