WASHINGTON, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, according to the vice president's press secretary.

"Today, Marc Short, Chief of Staff to the Vice President, tested positive for COVID-19, began quarantine and assisting in the contact tracing process," Devin O'Malley, the press secretary, said in a statement. "Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health."

"While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines for essential personnel," O'Malley said.

Short has traveled extensively with Pence, who has maintained a busy campaign schedule.

In addition, Bloomberg News reported earlier Saturday that one of Pence's closest political advisers, Marty Obst, contracted the virus Wednesday. Though not a government employee, Obst has frequently been in contact with the vice president, the outlet said, adding that he has not been in proximity with Pence since about a week ago.

On Saturday evening, Pence delivered a campaign speech in Tallahassee, Florida, during a journey in which Short did not accompany him. Short was with the vice president Thursday for a rally in Indiana.

Pence has kept an aggressive travel schedule in recent weeks, campaigning tirelessly for the Trump-Pence ticket as the Nov. 3 Election Day approaches. He is expected to travel to North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Minnesota and other states in the coming days.

The vice president's spokeswoman, Katie Miller, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in May, but has already recovered.