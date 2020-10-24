Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Oct 24, 2020
Myanmar imports COVID-19 protective equipment from China for elections

(Xinhua)    14:02, October 24, 2020

Myanmar has imported COVID-19 protective equipment from China to be used in elections next month, official media reported on Saturday.

Myanmar bought protective gears to be distributed to voters, polling station staff and volunteers during the upcoming elections.

Special flights carrying over 5.7 million KN95 masks, 250,400 protective face masks, 66,700 sets of personal protective equipment (PPEs) and 4,500 boots arrived at the Yangon International Airport in the past three days and more stocks will be imported until Nov. 3, the report said.

Elections are scheduled to be held across Myanmar on Nov. 8, with 91 political parties and independent runners in participation.

The 60-day election campaigns have been launched since early September and political parties are asked to conduct campaign activities in line with the rules and the guidelines of fighting COVID-19.

