Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

No new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Friday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

A total of 28 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission added.

Of the new imported cases, nine were reported in both Shanghai and Guangdong, three in both Tianjin and Shaanxi, and two each in Beijing and Fujian, the commission said in its daily report.

On Friday, 11 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Friday, a total of 3,213 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,959 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 254 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,775, including 265 patients still being treated, three of whom were in severe condition.

Altogether 80,876 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were five suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 8,069 close contacts were still under medical observation after 885 were discharged Friday, according to the commission.

Also on Friday, 27 new asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, and two asymptomatic cases that came from outside the mainland were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

The commission said 404 asymptomatic cases, including 403 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Friday, 5,284 confirmed cases, including 105 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 46 cases had been reported in Macao SAR, and 548 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 5,029 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR, 46 in Macao SAR and 497 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.