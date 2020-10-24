Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Oct 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

2 crew members killed in U.S. Naval aircraft crash

(Xinhua)    13:58, October 24, 2020

Two crew members of a U.S. Naval aircraft were killed as their plane crashed Friday in the southern U.S. state of Alabama.

The ill-fated jet was a T-6B Texan II training aircraft, which crashed at about 5 p.m. local time (2200 GMT) in Foley, Alabama, a town near the Gulf Coast, the U.S. Naval Air Forces said in a statement.

"No civilians were injured on the ground," the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby told local news outlets that responders encountered a "large volume of fire" from a home, and firefighters were able to make "a quick stop on the fire."

"The names of the deceased will not be released until 24 hours after the next-of-kin notification," said the Naval Air Forces.

The aircraft had flown out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field, about 30 miles (48.28 km) northeast of Pensacola, Florida, a Navy spokeswoman said.

The sheriff's office said the U.S. Department of Defense and Navy officials will handle the investigation and provide updates. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York