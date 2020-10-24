Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Oct 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    13:57, October 24, 2020

Two new imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday.

The two men, both locals of southwest China's Sichuan Province, arrived in Beijing from Pakistan on Oct. 8 and showed symptoms such as dry and sore throat while under quarantine.

The two were transferred to the Beijing Ditan Hospital for treatment after testing positive for COVID-19 Thursday. They were diagnosed as confirmed cases after testing again positive Friday.

No new locally-transmitted confirmed, asymptomatic, or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing Friday.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York