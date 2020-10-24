India's COVID-19 tally reaches 7,814,682, death toll 117,956

India's COVID-19 tally reached 7,814,682 as 53,370 more cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry on Saturday.

The death toll surged to 117,956, with 650 deaths recorded since Friday morning.

Still there are 680,680 active COVID-19 cases in the country. In all 7,016,046 people have been successfully cured.

This is the second consecutive day when the number of active COVID-19 cases has been below the 700,000-mark in the country. It is also the first day when the total number of people cured crossed the 7-million mark.

Indian government's focus has been on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities across the length and breadth of the country.

Till Friday a total of 101,382,564 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country, out of which 1,269,479 tests were conducted on Friday alone, revealed the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Earlier this week the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cautioned the citizens to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines and be safe from the pandemic.

Adequate care should be taken by the countrymen amid the ongoing festive season when large crowds are witnessed in market areas, he added.

In a televised address to the nation, Modi appealed to all the countrymen to wear masks while venturing out of homes, regularly wash hands and maintain social distancing as, according to him, the lockdown was over but the virus had not been over yet.