Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Oct 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

New Bohai Sea gas field goes into operation

(Xinhua)    13:36, October 24, 2020

The China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), the listed unit of the largest producer of offshore crude oil and natural gas in China, said on Friday that its new gas field in the Bohai Sea commenced production.

Discovered in 2019, the Bozhong 19-6 gas field pilot-area development project is in the central Bohai Sea with an average water depth of about 23 meters.

The project is expected to reach its peak production of 1 million cubic meters of natural gas and 910 cubic meters of condensate oil per day by the end of 2020.

By the end of 2019, the Bozhong 19-6 gas field had proven reserves of 180 million cubic meters of oil and 171.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York