New Bohai Sea gas field goes into operation

The China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), the listed unit of the largest producer of offshore crude oil and natural gas in China, said on Friday that its new gas field in the Bohai Sea commenced production.

Discovered in 2019, the Bozhong 19-6 gas field pilot-area development project is in the central Bohai Sea with an average water depth of about 23 meters.

The project is expected to reach its peak production of 1 million cubic meters of natural gas and 910 cubic meters of condensate oil per day by the end of 2020.

By the end of 2019, the Bozhong 19-6 gas field had proven reserves of 180 million cubic meters of oil and 171.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas.