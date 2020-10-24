China's top political advisor stresses effective governance, better livelihoods

China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Friday stressed the importance of making governance more effective and improving people's lives.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks at a symposium in Beijing with heads of the central committees of non-Communist parties.

The symposium was organized to discuss the results of research and studies on improving governance while guaranteeing and improving people's livelihoods, which were carried out by the non-Communist parties this year.

Improving living standards in the course of pursuing development epitomizes the founding mission of the CPC, which is also an important theme of multiparty cooperation, Wang said.

Wang urged relevant parties to conduct follow-up research and make proposals to better address issues affecting people's immediate interests, asking departments involved to strengthen consultation work in terms of research and studies.

At the symposium, the heads of the central committees of non-Communist parties offered suggestions on developing modern agriculture, leveraging the role of leading cities and city clusters in driving the overall development of areas around them, and improving governance at the community level.