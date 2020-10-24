Chinese premier stresses management of water diversion project

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has stressed efforts to make progress in the follow-up work of the country's south-to-north water diversion project and improve project management to safeguard national water security and enhance ecological protection.

Li made the remarks while congratulating on the founding of a new centrally-administered group on Friday, which will be responsible for operating the megaproject that has served as the lifeline of water supply for China's drought-stricken north in past years.

The founding of the group marks a major step in the management of the water diversion project, the improvement of the engineering system, and the optimizing of China's water resource allocation, according to Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, attending the inaugural meeting of the group on Friday, underscored the need to optimize the allocation of water resources and concentrate on the follow-up work of the water diversion project.

Speaking at the meeting, Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said work must be done to ensure the project's safe operation, highlighting project security, water quality security, and water supply security.

State Councilor Wang Yong also attended the group's inaugural meeting.