Xi hails historic significance of War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea

(Xinhua)    10:16, October 23, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said the great War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea defied the invasion and expansion of imperialism and safeguarded the security of New China.

The war also safeguarded the peaceful life of the Chinese people, stabilized the situation in the Korean Peninsula and upheld peace in Asia and the world, Xi said.

He said the great victory of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea will be forever etched in the history of the Chinese nation and the history of peace, development and progress of humankind.

