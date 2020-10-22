Canal under improvement project in Thailand's Bangkok

An improvement project has been carried out for Thailand's Khlong Saen Saep canal passing through 21 districts of Bangkok, an executive official confirmed on Wednesday.

Those Bangkok districts have begun to collect garbage, either floating on the canal or littering alongside the banks, and see to it that no rubbish will be dumped or wastewater will be released into the 72-km canal, said Pathumwan district chief Masawan Pinsuwan.

District personnel will remove illegally-built structures, such as intruding parts of houses, awnings and poles, along either side of the canal's banks, Masawan said.

Many small canals connected to Saen Saep canal will also be cleared of garbage and wastewater, which might otherwise be carried onto the relatively large canal, the district chief said.

Meanwhile, safety measures for passenger boats along the canal be effectively followed by their operators, she said.

The implementation of the canal improvement project is designed to be completed by next February.