Former tennis world No.9 Julia Goerges retires from tennis

(Xinhua)    17:26, October 22, 2020

German tennis star Julia Goerges has announced her retirement from tennis on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old German recently ranked as 45th in the world and her highest ranking was ninth in the world two years ago.

"I have always known that I would feel it when the right time has come to say goodbye - and the moment is here," Goerges posted on social media.

"Thank you for everything you have given me", Goerges wrote that to the sport she loved. "You will be in my heart forever".

Goerges has won a total of seven singles titles and five doubles titles on the WTA tour.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

