South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose 0.5 percentage points from a week earlier to 46.3 percent this week, a weekly poll showed Thursday.

According to the Realmeter survey, the negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs fell 1.4 percentage points to 48.6 percent.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party gained 3.1 percentage points over the week to 35.3 percent this week.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered 27.3 percent of approval score this week, down 2.3 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor center-left Open Democratic Party won 7.3 percent of support, trailed by the minor center-right People's Party with 6.6 percent and the minor progressive Justice Party with 5.5 percent each.

The results were based on a survey of 1,514 voters conducted from Monday to Wednesday. It had plus and minus 2.5 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.