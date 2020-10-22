Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

S. Korean president's approval rating rises to 46.3 pct: poll

(Xinhua)    16:18, October 22, 2020

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose 0.5 percentage points from a week earlier to 46.3 percent this week, a weekly poll showed Thursday.

According to the Realmeter survey, the negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs fell 1.4 percentage points to 48.6 percent.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party gained 3.1 percentage points over the week to 35.3 percent this week.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered 27.3 percent of approval score this week, down 2.3 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor center-left Open Democratic Party won 7.3 percent of support, trailed by the minor center-right People's Party with 6.6 percent and the minor progressive Justice Party with 5.5 percent each.

The results were based on a survey of 1,514 voters conducted from Monday to Wednesday. It had plus and minus 2.5 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York