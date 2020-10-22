KUNMING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Police in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Thursday announced the breakup of a large drug-smuggling ring, with 14 suspects apprehended and 17.5 kg of heroin seized.

After receiving a tip-off in early August on drug-dealing activities around Kunming, capital of Yunnan, police in Zhenxiong County established an investigative task force.

Police in late September arrested four suspects in downtown Kunming and seized 3.5 kg of heroin. Following a lead, police then apprehended 10 further suspects and seized 14 kg of heroin in the city on Oct. 13.

All 14 suspects are currently under criminal detention and further investigation is underway.

Yunnan is a major front in China's battle against drug crime as it borders the Golden Triangle, a region covering parts of Thailand, Myanmar and Laos known for its rampant drug production and trafficking.