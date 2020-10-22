China's import expo showcase of "immense consumption potential": Brazilian trade expert

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE) is an important platform for global trade and an ideal venue for Brazilian companies to see the "immense consumption potential" of China, Kevin Tang, executive director of the Brazil-China Chamber, has said.

The import expo is especially significant in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tang told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"Despite the global difficulties ......, the CIIE is important as a symbol and aid to recovery. Business continuity is very important for thousands of companies and jobs around the world that have China as a market destination," Tang said.

The expo reflects China's support for an open world economy, as "it promotes trade and generates greater benefits in general," Tang added.

Tang has participated in the two previous editions of the expo, which draws exporters from around the globe keen to cater to China's growing consumption needs.

For Brazil, the expo matters "not only due to the ties of friendship with China and (to gain) greater knowledge of the Chinese market, but also as an important event and a way to show Brazilian companies China's immense consumption potential," Tang said.

"China is indisputably important for Brazil. Being its largest trading partner and given the increasing focus on growth based on domestic consumption, China's imports will be an important vector of Brazilian growth," said the trade expert.

The CIIE "helps diversify and add value to Brazil's export pattern, which is still focused on primary products. It is a good opportunity to develop Brazilian brands and learn about Chinese consumer trends," Tang added.

The third CIIE will take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. China has announced import-duty exemptions for foreign goods sold at the CIIE.