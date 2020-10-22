Chinese embassy donates medical equipment to Philippines to help combat COVID-19

MANILA, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese embassy on Wednesday handed over 150 sets of high flow humidifier to the Philippines in the latest batch of medical equipment donated by China to help the Southeast Asian country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the face of the challenge of COVID-19, China and the Philippines have worked together and lent assistance to each other, attesting the traditional friendship," Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian said in a hand-over ceremony.

Huang reiterated China's solidarity and continuous support to the Philippine people in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic until the final victory.

At the ceremony, Philippine Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea expressed the hope for continuing the close cooperation with China for an early victory over the pandemic, and for an economic recovery in his country.

The 150 sets of high flow humidifier, breathing aid device to support the severe COVID-19 patients, marked the latest batch of medical equipment donated by China to the Philippines.

China has provided anti-epidemic supplies to the Philippines through multi-channels and in large numbers. The Chinese government has so far donated more than 250,000 test kits, 1.87 million surgical masks, and personal protective equipment (PPE) among others, in addition to donations by China's local governments, enterprises and civil groups.

From early April to August this year, China has donated 130 ventilators to the Philippines.

The Chinese Embassy and Consulates have donated over 40,000 "Friendship Bags" containing food and daily necessities to the Filipino families in need to help them get through the current difficult time.

The Philippines has reported a total of 362,243 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 311,506 recoveries and 6,747 deaths.