Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Xi's speeches at UN meetings marking 75th anniversary published

(Xinhua)    11:33, October 22, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- A booklet of President Xi Jinping's speeches at a series of high-level meetings held by the United Nations (UN) marking its 75th anniversary has been published by the People's Publishing House.

The booklet includes four speeches made by Xi at the high-level meeting to commemorate the UN's 75th anniversary, the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, the UN Summit on Biodiversity, and the high-level meeting to mark the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, respectively.

The booklet is now available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across China.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York