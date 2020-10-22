Xi's speeches at UN meetings marking 75th anniversary published

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- A booklet of President Xi Jinping's speeches at a series of high-level meetings held by the United Nations (UN) marking its 75th anniversary has been published by the People's Publishing House.

The booklet includes four speeches made by Xi at the high-level meeting to commemorate the UN's 75th anniversary, the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, the UN Summit on Biodiversity, and the high-level meeting to mark the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, respectively.

The booklet is now available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across China.