Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Taiwan export orders from mainland soar in September

(Xinhua)    11:23, October 22, 2020

TAIPEI, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan companies received export orders worth of 14.36 billion U.S. dollars from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in September, up 31 percent year on year and 11.4 percent over August, the latest figures from the island's economic affairs department showed.

Orders for electronic products showed the greatest increase, growing by 57.8 percent year on year in September, followed by orders for optical components, the department said in a press release.

Export orders from the United States, Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also increased year on year in September, while those from Europe dropped, the statement said.

Taiwan companies saw total export orders increase 9.9 percent year on year to 50.03 billion U.S. dollars in September and up by 10 percent over that of August.

Orders for electronic goods, IT products and optical components were the top three among various export commodities, the statement said.

The department attributed the increase of export orders to the marketing of the latest consumer electronics and continuing demands for long-distance communication products.

With economic activities recovering in most markets, demands for Taiwan's traditional export products have rebounded, the statement said.

The statistics consist of export orders received by Taiwan enterprises and produced both in and outside the region.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York