Taiwan export orders from mainland soar in September

TAIPEI, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan companies received export orders worth of 14.36 billion U.S. dollars from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in September, up 31 percent year on year and 11.4 percent over August, the latest figures from the island's economic affairs department showed.

Orders for electronic products showed the greatest increase, growing by 57.8 percent year on year in September, followed by orders for optical components, the department said in a press release.

Export orders from the United States, Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also increased year on year in September, while those from Europe dropped, the statement said.

Taiwan companies saw total export orders increase 9.9 percent year on year to 50.03 billion U.S. dollars in September and up by 10 percent over that of August.

Orders for electronic goods, IT products and optical components were the top three among various export commodities, the statement said.

The department attributed the increase of export orders to the marketing of the latest consumer electronics and continuing demands for long-distance communication products.

With economic activities recovering in most markets, demands for Taiwan's traditional export products have rebounded, the statement said.

The statistics consist of export orders received by Taiwan enterprises and produced both in and outside the region.