Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese defense minister holds phone talk with ROK counterpart

(Xinhua)    11:03, October 22, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe on Wednesday spoke over the phone with Suh Wook, defense minister of the Republic of Korea (ROK).

Wei noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping and ROK President Moon Jae-in have met and held phone talks on various occasions in recent years, leading all-round and rapid development of the China-ROK relations.

China is willing to work with the ROK to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen exchanges and cooperation in defense and other fields, and jointly maintain regional peace and stability, said Wei.

Lauding the Chinese government and military's efforts and significant achievements in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic, Suh Wook said the ROK stands ready to promote bilateral defense relations and make joint efforts with China in safeguarding the stability in the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York