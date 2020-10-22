Chinese defense minister holds phone talk with ROK counterpart

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe on Wednesday spoke over the phone with Suh Wook, defense minister of the Republic of Korea (ROK).

Wei noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping and ROK President Moon Jae-in have met and held phone talks on various occasions in recent years, leading all-round and rapid development of the China-ROK relations.

China is willing to work with the ROK to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen exchanges and cooperation in defense and other fields, and jointly maintain regional peace and stability, said Wei.

Lauding the Chinese government and military's efforts and significant achievements in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic, Suh Wook said the ROK stands ready to promote bilateral defense relations and make joint efforts with China in safeguarding the stability in the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia.