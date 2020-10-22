BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese political advisor said U.S. attempts to piece together a so-called anti-China "coalition" will never succeed, and some U.S. politicians' adherence to the Cold War mentality and moves of drawing lines according to ideology will neither solve the pandemic in the United States nor help the global battle against COVID-19.

Liu Hongcai, deputy head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, made the remarks in a recent interview with Xinhua.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still raging around the world, and continues to spread in the United States. Liu noted that the U.S. has not concentrated on responding to the pandemic, but spared no effort to slander China, shift the blame, use the pandemic to engage in identity politics, and attempt to build an anti-China "coalition."

"Some people in the United States have artificially provoked differences and created opposition, which indicates a surge in the Cold War mentality," said Liu.

However, the virus does not respect national borders and races, and shifting blame to China will neither rid the United States of the virus nor save its patients, said Liu, stressing that only by strengthening global cooperation can the virus be finally prevailed over.

He added that transcending ideological differences is an important precondition for the development of China-U.S. relations, and it is also a long-standing principle of China's foreign policy.

According to him, the Communist Party of China (CPC) so far has maintained regular contact with nearly 600 political parties and party organizations in 168 countries, and established a multi-form and multi-level international political party exchange and cooperation network.

"China has not engaged in ideological rivalry, nor has it taken ideology as a precondition for conducting exchanges among countries, political parties, and peoples," Liu said, adding that a handful of U.S. politicians, on the contrary, have engaged in so-called identity politics and anti-China coalition, using COVID-19 as an excuse.

"As a Chinese saying goes, a just cause rallies abundant support while an unjust one finds little. Thus, those U.S. politicians' attempts will never succeed," he said.

Liu said he has noticed that those U.S. politicians have spared no effort in driving a wedge between the CPC and the Chinese people, and smearing China's political system. "It is a despicable attack and also exposes their ignorance about history and reality."

The CPC has always served the people wholeheartedly, and the CPC and the Chinese government have put the people front and center in the epidemic prevention and control, he said.

Moreover, China has provided assistance to more than 200 foreign political parties and political organizations within its capabilities. With the CPC, more than 240 political parties and international organizations of political parties have jointly made a call to firmly oppose the politicization of public health issues, according to Liu.