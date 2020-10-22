China solicits public opinion on draft laws, revisions

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday started to solicit public opinion on several draft laws and revisions to laws recently reviewed at the sessions of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

They include draft revisions to the National Defense Law, the Administrative Penalty Law and the Wildlife Protection Law, and draft laws on Yangtze River conservation and the protection of personal information, as well as a draft amendment to the Criminal Law.

The draft laws and revisions have been made public on the website of the NPC. The public can log on to www.npc.gov.cn to express their opinions, or they can post letters to the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee. The period for submitting comments ends on Nov. 19.

The draft personal information protection law establishes a series of regulations on handling private information, including obtaining personal consent on the basis of prior notification, and the obligation of state organs to protect personal information.

The draft revision to the Wildlife Protection Law stresses the control and protection of wild animals at different levels and completely banning the consumption of wildlife, with strengthened punishments for illegal acts.

A proposal on lowering the minimum age at which a minor can be convicted under specific circumstances was made in the draft amendment to the Criminal Law.