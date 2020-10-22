Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Brazilian health minister tests positive for COVID-19

(Xinhua)    09:36, October 22, 2020

BRASILIA, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Brazilian Minister of Health General Eduardo Pazuello tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday and will remain isolated at his residence, local press confirmed.

Pazuello, 57, was appointed as health minister in September after four months as interim minister.

With this positive test result for COVID-19, the minister joins a growing list of high-level Brazilian officials who have contracted the virus, including President Jair Bolsonaro and first lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

The Secretary of Government Luiz Eduardo Ramos announced earlier in the week that he had recovered from the disease, and returned to work on Tuesday.

Other members of the Brazilian cabinet who have contracted COVID-19 are Augusto Heleno (Office of Institutional Security), Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy), Milton Ribeiro (Education), and Onyx Lorenzoni (Citizenship), among others.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York