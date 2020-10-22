Brazilian health minister tests positive for COVID-19

BRASILIA, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Brazilian Minister of Health General Eduardo Pazuello tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday and will remain isolated at his residence, local press confirmed.

Pazuello, 57, was appointed as health minister in September after four months as interim minister.

With this positive test result for COVID-19, the minister joins a growing list of high-level Brazilian officials who have contracted the virus, including President Jair Bolsonaro and first lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

The Secretary of Government Luiz Eduardo Ramos announced earlier in the week that he had recovered from the disease, and returned to work on Tuesday.

Other members of the Brazilian cabinet who have contracted COVID-19 are Augusto Heleno (Office of Institutional Security), Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy), Milton Ribeiro (Education), and Onyx Lorenzoni (Citizenship), among others.