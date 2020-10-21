Beijing's GDP records positive growth in first three quarters

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The gross domestic product (GDP) of Beijing totaled 2.58 trillion yuan (about 387.4 billion U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of 2020, up 0.1 percent year on year, local authorities said Wednesday.

The most closely watched economic indicator had expanded after contraction during the first half of the year, according to the Beijing municipal statistics bureau.

In breakdown, the value added of the tertiary industry rose 0.1 percent year on year during the nine-month period as against a 3-percent contraction in the first half of the year, with the information transmission, software and IT service sector growing by 12.9 percent and the financial sector going up by 7 percent.

Beijing's surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas stood at 4.5 percent in the third quarter, 0.3 percentage points lower than that of the previous quarter, said Pang Jiangqian, deputy head of the bureau.

The per capita disposable income of Beijing residents reached 51,772 yuan during the January-September period, rising by 2.4 percent year on year, Pang added.