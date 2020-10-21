India's COVID-19 tally reaches 7,651,107, death toll rises to 115,914

NEW DELHI, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally reached 7,651,107 as 54,044 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, according to the data released by the federal health ministry on Wednesday.

The total death toll rose to 115,914, as 717 deaths were logged across the country since Tuesday morning.

Still there are 740,090 active COVID-19 cases in the country, and 6,795,103 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

Wednesday is the fourth consecutive day when the number of active COVID-19 cases has fallen below the 800,000-mark.

By Tuesday, a total of 97,200,379 COVID-19 tests had been conducted, out of which 1,083,608 tests were conducted on Tuesday alone, according to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

On Tuesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned citizens to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

In a televised address to the nation, Modi appealed to all countrymen to wear masks while venturing out of homes, regularly wash hands and maintain social distancing.