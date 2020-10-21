Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on fighting poverty

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The third volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was published by the Foreign Languages Press earlier this year.

The volume, which collects 92 articles, including speeches, conversations, instructions and letters of Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, between Oct. 18, 2017 and Jan. 13, 2020, is an authoritative work that fully and systematically reflects Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The following are some highlights of his quotes on fighting poverty in the book:

-- Seeing that poor people and poor areas will enter the moderately prosperous society together with the rest of the country is a solemn promise made by our Party.

-- Moderate prosperity must be genuine and not adulterated or exaggerated in any way if it is to earn the people's approval and stand the test of time.

-- This is a society to be enjoyed by each and every one of us. On the march towards common prosperity, no one will be left behind.

-- When we have defeated poverty in this generation, we will have brought to an end, once and for all, the extreme poverty that has shackled the Chinese nation for millennia. This will be a source of great pride.

-- It is a basic requirement and core indicator in our poverty eradication effort that by 2020 we will succeed in delivering the Two Assurances and Three Guarantees (to ensure rural poor people do not have to worry about food and clothing and have access to compulsory education, basic medical services and safe housing) for impoverished rural residents. This is key to the success of the final stage of our fight against poverty.