China's progress in economic resumption

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's success in controlling COVID-19 means the economy is in a steady revival mode. The following facts and figures indicate how the country is forging ahead in resuming work and production:

-- China's housing market remained generally stable in September, with slight month-on-month growth in home prices in major cities, official data showed on Tuesday.

New home prices in four first-tier cities -- Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen -- rose by 0.4 percent month-on-month in September, down 0.2 percentage points from a month earlier, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

On a monthly basis, new home prices edged up 0.3 percent in 31 second-tier cities, and rose 0.5 percent in 35 third-tier cities.

-- China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw both profit and revenue growth in the third quarter (Q3), the country's state-asset regulator said Tuesday.

Revenues of central SOEs rose 1.5 percent year on year to 7.8 trillion yuan (about 1.17 trillion U.S. dollars) in Q3, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said at a press conference.

Their net profits in Q3 totaled 474.8 billion yuan, up 34.5 percent from a year ago, SASAC data showed.

In September alone, central SOEs saw their revenues hit 2.8 trillion yuan, a 4.3-percent expansion from a year ago and the highest monthly growth this year, according to the SASAC.

-- Southwest China's Sichuan Province reported a 22.7-percent increase in the foreign trade of goods in the first nine months of 2020, according to customs data released on Monday.

The province's foreign goods trade during the period totaled 591.67 billion yuan, according to the customs of Chengdu, the provincial capital.

Sichuan's export volume during January-September reached 337.46 billion yuan, up by 23.1 percent year on year, while imports saw a 22.2-percent increase to 254.21 billion yuan.

Foreign trade of electronics and IT products reached 429.61 billion yuan during the nine months, accounting for 72.6 percent of Sichuan's total.