China showcases outstanding plays on poverty battle

(Xinhua)    12:05, October 21, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- A two-month showcase of art performances themed around China's fight against poverty and building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects has kicked off both online and offline.

The 67-strong repertory includes operettas, traditional Chinese operas, plays, dance dramas and concerts.

Consisting of both newly created pieces and well-known masterpieces, the programs are performed by national-level troupes as well as primary-level and privately owned art groups.

Twelve of them will be presented on Beijing stages and also shown on online platforms such as the website of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, a co-sponsor of the event. Fifty-five others will hit theaters in other parts of China.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

