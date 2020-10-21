China to air documentary commemorating 70th anniversary of participation in War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- A six-episode documentary entitled "Heroic Sons and Daughters" will be aired by China's major TV broadcaster CCTV starting on Wednesday.

The documentary, with each episode lasting for 52 minutes, is dedicated to commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) army entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953).

Based on the historical processes of the war, the documentary recounts CPV soldiers' heroic deeds and how the people throughout the country united to keep the motherland safe, highlighting the great spirit demonstrated in the war, according to the producer.