Flights to be rescheduled in northern Thailand during lantern festival

(Xinhua)    11:20, October 21, 2020

BANGKOK, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chiang Mai International Airport in Thailand's north said on Tuesday that a total of 38 flights will be rescheduled or cancelled to avoid accidents involving floating sky lanterns during the traditional Yi Peng festival on Nov. 1-2.

"The sky lanterns can cause safety concerns to flights, so we have asked all operating airlines to either reschedule or cancel flights during the festival," said Kritsada Pugasab, deputy director of Chiang Mai International Airport.

Of the previously listed flights to and from the airport, 16 will be cancelled and 22 others will be rescheduled between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, he said.

Nevertheless, the airport will remain an emergency landing facility if needed, said Kritsada.

All parts of Muang Chiang Mai and Hang Dong districts, as well as some areas of Mae Rim, San Sai and Saraphi districts fall within an aviation safety zone and therefore must be free from lanterns, he warned.

Kritsada warned that those who float their lanterns in the aviation radius zone will be liable to five years in jail and/or a fine up to 200,000 baht (6,391 U.S. dollars).

The annual Yi Peng Festival had seen cancellation of flights to avoid accidents in the air.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

