Invasive pests affect over 150,000 people in southwest China

(Xinhua)    10:30, October 21, 2020

KUNMING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- A total of 155,500 people in southwest China's Yunnan Province have been affected by invasive pest problems in the first three quarters of the year, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Invasive pests and insects, including locusts and moths, have swept a total of 11 county-level areas in seven prefectures and cities, according to the local department of emergency management.

The disasters have also damaged 10,780 hectares of crops, among which 890 hectares of crops were destroyed, said Hu Liping, an official with the department.

Over 100,000 tents, 140,000 pieces of clothes, and other relief supplies have been sent to disaster-hit areas, and work teams have been dispatched to help residents solve difficulties.

