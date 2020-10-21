Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese vice premier stresses solid preparation for import expo

(Xinhua)    10:19, October 21, 2020

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also head of the organizing committee of China International Import Expo (CIIE), presides over an organizing committee meeting in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Tuesday stressed finishing final preparations for the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) with high quality while carrying out effective COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Hu, also head of the expo's organizing committee, said during an organizing committee meeting that holding this year's expo successfully is of great significance as it will demonstrate China's major strategic achievements in the fight against COVID-19 and the country's determination in unswervingly expanding all-round opening up.

It will also promote the establishment of a new development pattern that takes the domestic market as the mainstay while letting domestic and foreign markets boost each other, he added.

Hu called for solid preparation for the import expo's opening ceremony, the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, and other events.

The third CIIE will take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Hongyu)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York