Germany will continue to support Iraq: Merkel

BERLIN, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Germany will continue to support Iraq, including in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) militant group, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during her meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi here on Tuesday.

Germany will support Iraq's quest for "a path of stability, security and economic growth," said Merkel. She also welcomed Iraq's efforts to "reduce tensions through politics with its neighbors."

The IS remained "a threat to the region and of course beyond," said Merkel, adding Germany will continue to support Iraq in the fight against the IS.

In September, the deployment of the Bundeswehr (Germany's unified armed forces) within the international anti-IS coalition and the mission of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Iraq was extended by the German government until January 2022.

The German Bundestag (federal parliament) is scheduled to officially approve the extension of the Bundeswehr's mandate at the end of October.

During the meeting, Merkel said Germany will also help Iraq in the COVID-19 crisis, for example with the procurement of protective and respiratory equipment.