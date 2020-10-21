Zhejiang Golden Bulls defeat Beijing Ducks in CBA

ZHUJI, China, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Zhejiang Golden Bulls defeated the Beijing Ducks 92-75 in the 2020-21 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Tuesday.

Zhejiang's Wang Yibo had a game-best 19 points and contributed three rebounds and four assists. Beijing's Li Muhao scored 15 points with five rebounds.

Zhejiang led at the beginning before Beijing had chance to rally and got 9-8 in the middle of the first period. But Zhejiang overtook soon and built a two-digit advantage, achieving 25-15 by the end of the first period.

Beijing tried hard to narrow the gap in the second period but it didn't work. It ended with Zhejiang leading 48-32 by the end of the first half.

In the third period, Zhejiang maintained a lead of a two-digit advantage all the time and ended with 68-55. Although in the fourth period, Zhejiang and Beijing had a tight match, Zhejiang eliminated Beijing's hope of cutting the deficit in the closing stage and sealed with the game with 92-75.

Xie Libin, the acting head coach of Beijing said that the players of Zhejiang are in good state. After seeing the former matches of Zhejiang, we made the plan to strengthen their defense. But it was difficult for us to play inside and the worst part was that we let them get many rebounds. Although we got better than before, there are much space for us to progress.

Liu Weiwei, the head coach of Zhejiang thanked all the teammates after the game because he thought they won under the pressure. "Beijing is a experienced team and they are good at seizing our mistakes. We did a good job in defense and rebounds in this game and our good coordination confined them tightly."