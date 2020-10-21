Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
U.S. Senate to vote on confirming Trump's pick Barrett for Supreme Court on Monday

(Xinhua)    09:49, October 21, 2020

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Republican-led Senate is set to vote on Monday to confirm President Donald Trump's pick Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday at a weekly press conference.

"With regard to the Supreme Court justice ... we'll be voting to confirm justice-to-be Barrett next Monday," said McConnell.

McConnell is expected to tee up Barrett's nomination on Friday, a day after the Judiciary Committee is expected to approve her nomination by a party line vote, said a report by The Hill.

The Senate will then hold a procedural vote on Sunday. After that, senators could still debate her nomination for an additional 30 hours, said the report.

Republicans hold 53 seats in the 100-member Senate and so far only two Republican senators have expressed their objection against a rush vote before the election. McConnell said last week that the Senate Republicans had enough votes to confirm Barrett to the high court before the Election Day.

Trump nominated Barrett, a 48-year-old conservative federal appellate judge, last month to replace late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a leading liberal voice on the Supreme Court. The Senate confirmation would give the conservative wing a solid 6-3 advantage at the nation's highest court.

Questioned in a town hall event last week about the "hypocrisy" of Republicans moving to confirm a Supreme Court nominee in an election year after refusing to do the same in 2016, Trump made the same argument Democrats made then: presidents are elected "for four years, not for three years."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

