Carrie Lam: HK to work together with Shenzhen to reach new heights

Hong Kong will work together with Shenzhen to advance development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to new heights, Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said on Tuesday at a press conference.

Lam mentioned that a grand gathering to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in southern Guangdong Province was held on October 14, adding that Hong Kong is willing to learn from Shenzhen's "miracle" and to advance development.

China on October 11 unveiled new comprehensive reform plan to build Shenzhen into a pilot demonstration area of socialism with Chinese characteristics by 2025.

Lam said the new plan is expected to inject new dynamics of institutional innovation into the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and will offer fresh opportunities for cooperation between Hong Kong and Shenzhen.