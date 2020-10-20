Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020
CAF Confederation Cup: Berkane into the Final

(Xinhua)    10:21, October 20, 2020

RABAT, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Renaissance Berkane beat Hassania Agadir 2-1 in an all Moroccan semi-final in Rabat on Monday, and advanced to the final of the CAF Confederation Cup.

It's the second consecutive CAF Confederation Cup final appearance for RS Berkane.

Skipper Mohamed Aziz opened the scoring for Berkane in the 20th minute, before Imad Kimaoui drew his team level nine minutes later.

Mohamed Aziz scored his second penalty of the game in the 61st minute, after Amine Sadiki handled inside the box as he attempted to cut out a cross from the right.

Berkane, who lost to Egypt's Zamalek on penalties in last season's final, will now face the winner of the tie between Egypt's Pyramids and Guinea's Horoya, which will be played Tuesday in Casablanca.

The final is set to take place on Sunday in Rabat behind closed doors.

