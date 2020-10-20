Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Putin says Russia supports stronger UN role in world affairs

(Xinhua)    09:28, October 20, 2020

MOSCOW, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- As one of the founding countries of the United Nations, Russia consistently advocates strengthening the organization's central role in addressing global affairs, President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

Russia actively supports the activities of the UN and defends the need for strict observance of the norms and principles of its charter, Putin said in a message to participants in a gathering dedicated to the UN's 75th anniversary.

"The UN has been and remains an uncontested global structure that provides an opportunity for multilateral equal dialogue and partnership in solving the most diverse problems facing humanity," said the message published by the Kremlin.

"Undoubtedly, only together can we effectively confront the global challenges of the 21st century and ensure the peaceful, prosperous development of mankind," it read. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York