China to eliminate poverty among youth via e-commerce

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- The All-China Youth Federation has rolled out a program as a targeted measure to help young people eliminate poverty with new business forms such as e-commerce.

A group of representatives was selected to promote fine local products and folk culture through new modes and bridge the domestic industrial chain and the supply chain.

The ten representatives, including famous Chinese live e-commerce anchors, influencers, and online business people, were selected based on their outstanding performance in new types of businesses.

The members will pass on their experience via both online and offline channels to help young people with employment related to the industrial chain and the supply chain or trying to start their own business to shake off poverty.