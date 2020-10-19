BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's per capita disposable income stood at 23,781 yuan (about 3,549 U.S. dollars) in the first three quarters of the year, up 3.9 percent from the same period last year in nominal terms, official data showed Monday.

After deducting price factors, per capita disposable income rose 0.6 percent year on year, returning to positive territory for the first time this year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Separately, urban per capita disposable income came in at 32,821 yuan, up 2.8 percent in nominal terms and down 0.3 percent in real terms, while income in rural areas stood at 12,297 yuan, up 5.8 percent in nominal terms and 1.6 percent in real terms.

China's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 4.9 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2020, faster than the 3.2-percent growth seen in Q2, data from the NBS showed.

In the first three quarters, the country's GDP expanded 0.7 percent year on year, returning to growth after the 1.6-percent contraction in the first half of the year and the 6.8-percent slump in Q1, the data showed.