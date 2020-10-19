SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed in separate shootings in Northern California's Oakland early Sunday, according to the local police.

Officers found a woman dead at the scene with at least one gunshot wound on MacArthur Boulevard at about 1 a.m., authorities said.

About 90 minutes later, an adult male with a gunshot wound was found on the city's International Boulevard. The victim died after being transferred to hospital, police said.

The two victims in Sunday's shootings have not been identified.

There have been more than 80 slayings in 2020 in the major Bay Area city, up from 58 in the same period last year, police said.