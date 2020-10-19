Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Oct 19, 2020
China urges Japan to honor commitment of reflecting aggression history

(Xinhua)    09:03, October 19, 2020

Visitors stand in silent tribute at the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 18, 2020. (Photo by Ding Liang/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China on Sunday urged Japan to earnestly honor its statements and commitments on facing up to and reflecting upon its past aggression, and to win the trust from its Asian neighbors and the world by taking concrete actions.

"Japan's negative action once again shows its erroneous attitude towards its history of aggression," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

Zhao's remarks came after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday sent a ritual offering to the Yasukuni Shrine and some Japanese lawmakers visited the shrine in person.

The Yasukuni Shrine is a spiritual tool and symbol of Japan's past militarism for launching wars of aggression, and it honors 14 Class-A convicted war criminals from World War II who were directly responsible for its past aggression, Zhao said.

