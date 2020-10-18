Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Global daily COVID-19 infections hit record high with nearly 400,000 new cases reported: WHO

(Xinhua)    15:28, October 18, 2020

GENEVA, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- A total of 392,471 new COVID-19 infections were reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday, a record high since the onset of the pandemic, taking the total number of confirmed cases worldwide to 39,196,259.

According to a tally kept by the WHO, the United States had the most daily infections on Saturday, with 63,044 new cases reported. As of Saturday, the country has registered 7,896,895 total confirmed cases, the highest worldwide.

Meanwhile, India had reported 62,212 new cases on Saturday, the second largest daily increase globally, which has taken the country's total caseload to 7,432,680 as of Saturday, the tally showed.

In addition, the virus has claimed 1,101,298 lives as of Saturday, the WHO said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York